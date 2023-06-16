© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, June 16, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT
Today: Planning for retirement can be stressful, especially when you factor in a shaky economy. We speak to NWI financial advisor Greg Hammer about how to mitigate risk even in a downturned market. But up first, the 2023 Indiana Legislative session wrapped the last week of April. Continuing our conversations with lawmakers from the Region Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) about some of the measures he was a part of including a bill that is set to bring more tourists to the area pumping millions of dollars into the Region.  All of hat on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingSen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary)2023 Indiana Legislative SessionHealthIndiana economyeconomic development in northwest IndianaNWI financial advisor Greg Hammerretirement advicetips for a comfortable retirement
