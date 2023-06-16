Regionally Speaking, June 16, 2023

Today: Planning for retirement can be stressful, especially when you factor in a shaky economy. We speak to NWI financial advisor Greg Hammer about how to mitigate risk even in a downturned market. But up first, the 2023 Indiana Legislative session wrapped the last week of April. Continuing our conversations with lawmakers from the Region Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) about some of the measures he was a part of including a bill that is set to bring more tourists to the area pumping millions of dollars into the Region. All of hat on this edition of Regionally Speaking.