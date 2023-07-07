© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, July 7, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published July 7, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT

Today: Are new laws chasing away some of our country’s best and brightest? We bring back our conversation with former Indiana state representative Chris Chyung to talk about ‘brain drain’ in Indiana. The PACT Act was signed into law almost one year ago. We’ll hear from a representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration about some important application deadlines.  But up first, there’s a popular quote that says “How you do anything is how you do everything”.  We’ll speak to Dr. Joel A. Brown Davis, the author of the book The Souls of Queer Folk How Understanding LGBTQ+ Culture Can Transform Your Leadership Practice and how transformational leadership in the 21st Century. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingdiversityLGBTQ+LGBTQ+ communityBrain DrainIndiana Brain DrainVA healthcare systemVeterans Affairsveterans benefits
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
