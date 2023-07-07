Regionally Speaking, July 7, 2023

Today: Are new laws chasing away some of our country’s best and brightest? We bring back our conversation with former Indiana state representative Chris Chyung to talk about ‘brain drain’ in Indiana. The PACT Act was signed into law almost one year ago. We’ll hear from a representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration about some important application deadlines. But up first, there’s a popular quote that says “How you do anything is how you do everything”. We’ll speak to Dr. Joel A. Brown Davis, the author of the book The Souls of Queer Folk How Understanding LGBTQ+ Culture Can Transform Your Leadership Practice and how transformational leadership in the 21st Century. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.