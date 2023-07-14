© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: July 14, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published July 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT
Organizers from 22 states testify demand EPA to close toxic coal ash loophole
JustTransition NWI
/
Organizers from 22 states testify demand EPA to close toxic coal ash loophole

Today: Gun violence in the Region has been the subject of many news stories lately including a shooting in the city of Hammond that has prompted lawmakers there to consider shutting down gas stations overnight. We’re bringing back our conversation with Pierre Atlas a senior lecturer at IUPUI about a course he taught this spring on gun culture and policy. The jobs report was released last week. We speak to Abbey Omodunbi, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group about the latest wage gains. But up first, organizers from around the country recently convened in downtown Chicago for a historic all day public hearing with the EPA. We’ll speak to Susan Thomas, Director of Legislation and Policy/Press with JustTransitionNWI about what environmental justice are seeking to ensure we all have safe and clean water.  All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingPNC Financial Services GroupPNC Financial Services Group economist Abbet OmodunbiIUPUI professor Pierre Atlas"Just Transition NWI"Coal Ashcoal ash disposal2015 coal ash rule
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson