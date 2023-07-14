Regionally Speaking: July 14, 2023

Today: Gun violence in the Region has been the subject of many news stories lately including a shooting in the city of Hammond that has prompted lawmakers there to consider shutting down gas stations overnight. We’re bringing back our conversation with Pierre Atlas a senior lecturer at IUPUI about a course he taught this spring on gun culture and policy. The jobs report was released last week. We speak to Abbey Omodunbi, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group about the latest wage gains. But up first, organizers from around the country recently convened in downtown Chicago for a historic all day public hearing with the EPA. We’ll speak to Susan Thomas, Director of Legislation and Policy/Press with JustTransitionNWI about what environmental justice are seeking to ensure we all have safe and clean water. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.