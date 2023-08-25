Regionally Speaking, August 25, 2023

Today: The United Way of Northwest Indiana has set forth four goals by the end of 2025, including reducing the number of Northwest Indiana households living below financial sustainability levels by producing 1,000 graduates through the Level Up Program. Adam O”Doherty is the President and CEO of United Way of Northwest Indiana and he joins to discuss the program. But up first, Indiana’s First Congressional District Representative Frank J. Mrvan recently announced his Community Project Funding requests for Fiscal Year 2024. The wish list includes requests for funding infrastructure projects as well as more than $15 million in federal funds to help meet the needs of local governments and police departments and to support community organizations across the Region. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.