© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Banner
Lakeshore's new TV antenna is currently being installed - viewers can expect brief broadcast interruptions over the next two weeks. We appreciate your patience! Learn more here
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, September 1, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published September 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT

Today: As students across the Region wrap up the first month of the new school year health and education advocates are spreading awareness about vaping an epidemic primarily driven by the widespread availability and industry marketing of flavored e-cigarettes. Irene Boone Phillips, Program Coordinator with Lake County Community Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Coalition Franciscan Health Lead Agency joins us to provide practical tips for parents, caregivers and educators to spot signs of e-cigarette use among kids as well as talk to them about the serious health risks from vaping.  Interest on federal student loans resumes today after a pause of over three years. We’ll hear from Bill Wozniak from InvestEd who will offer guidance on the loan repayment process. But up first, t’s time to take a look at what will be the 70th season of the Sinai Forum at Purdue University Northwest. Leslie Plesac is the executive director of the Sinai Forum and will give a sneak peek of the speaker series. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakinge-cigarettesPurdue University Northwest Sinai ForumINVestEd
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson