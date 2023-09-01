Regionally Speaking, September 1, 2023

Today: As students across the Region wrap up the first month of the new school year health and education advocates are spreading awareness about vaping an epidemic primarily driven by the widespread availability and industry marketing of flavored e-cigarettes. Irene Boone Phillips, Program Coordinator with Lake County Community Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Coalition Franciscan Health Lead Agency joins us to provide practical tips for parents, caregivers and educators to spot signs of e-cigarette use among kids as well as talk to them about the serious health risks from vaping. Interest on federal student loans resumes today after a pause of over three years. We’ll hear from Bill Wozniak from InvestEd who will offer guidance on the loan repayment process. But up first, t’s time to take a look at what will be the 70th season of the Sinai Forum at Purdue University Northwest. Leslie Plesac is the executive director of the Sinai Forum and will give a sneak peek of the speaker series. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.