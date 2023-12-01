Regionally Speaking, December 1, 2023

Today: It's the last month of the year and for many that means, planning that last minute vacation, holiday shopping and of course time with loved ones. But, what about planning for our financial future? Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer is here with us today to talk about money moves to make before December 31, 2023. But up first, the decline of the American mall has left under one thousand still standing. With holiday shopping in full swing we bring back our conversation with Alexandra Lange, author of the book Meet Me by the Fountain. The book takes us on a trip down memory lane of hanging at the mall with our friends, getting our first job and picking out the coolest pair of sneakers. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

