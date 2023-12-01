© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, December 1, 2023

By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published December 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST

Today: It's the last month of the year and for many that means, planning that last minute vacation, holiday shopping and of course time with loved ones. But, what about planning for our financial future? Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer is here with us today to talk about money moves to make before December 31, 2023.  But up first, the decline of the American mall has left under one thousand still standing. With holiday shopping in full swing we bring back our conversation with Alexandra Lange, author of the book Meet Me by the Fountain. The book takes us on a trip down memory lane of hanging at the mall with our friends, getting our first job and picking out the coolest pair of sneakers.  All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
