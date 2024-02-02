© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: February 2, 2024

By Dee Dotson,
Michael Gallenberger
Published February 2, 2024 at 1:52 PM CST
NIRPC via X formerly Twitter

Today: February recognizes Black History Month an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. We’ll speak to Chuck Hughes, president and CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce and self-proclaimed historian of all things Gary about the life and legacy of Richard Gordon Hatcher the first Black mayor of Steel City. But up first, community members in Schereville will have a chance to share their thoughts on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana when planning consultants hold a community open house Thursday, February 8 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the St. John Township Community Center. Lakeshore Public Media host Michael Gallenberger will be joined with Mitch Barloga, active transportation planner with the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) to talk about the state of trails in the Region. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

