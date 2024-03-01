Regionally Speaking: March 1, 2024

Today: The Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults (VASIA) program is dedicated to serving and safeguarding the needs of incapacitated seniors. The program is a collaboration with Franciscan Health and the Lake County Superior Courts. The program trains and supervises court appointed legal guardians for the elderly and incapacitated in Northwest Indiana. Lavonne Jarrett, the director of VASIA will join us to share more about the program. If interest rates go down, closing on a home might become a whole lot more affordable. If rates rise, however, then the market could remain stuck in limbo. But up first, farmers across the US are pleading for Passage of a farm bill to help them survive. We’ll speak to Brent Bible, an Indiana farmer leading the charge in the Hoosier state asking Congress to pass the latest farm bill that gives them the tools and support they need to lead the transition to more sustainable food production. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

