Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: March 1, 2024

By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published March 1, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST

Today: The Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults (VASIA) program is dedicated to serving and safeguarding the needs of incapacitated seniors. The program is a collaboration with Franciscan Health and the Lake County Superior Courts. The program trains and supervises court appointed legal guardians for the elderly and incapacitated in Northwest Indiana. Lavonne Jarrett, the director of VASIA will join us to share more about the program.  If interest rates go down, closing on a home might become a whole lot more affordable. If rates rise, however, then the market could remain stuck in limbo. But up first, farmers across the US are pleading for Passage of a farm bill to help them survive. We’ll speak to Brent Bible, an Indiana farmer leading the charge in the Hoosier state asking Congress to pass the latest farm bill that gives them the tools and support they need to lead the transition to more sustainable food production.  All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
