Regionally Speaking: March 8, 2024

Editors Note: This conversation contains references to suicide, suicide attempts and completion, suicidal ideation, and suicide coercion and mental illness. Please use discretion while listening. s If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please reach out for help. Call 911: If someone is in immediate danger, call 911. Call 988: Get connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Crisis Text Line: Get 24/7 help from the Crisis Text Line

Today: Losing a loved one or friend to suicide is life changing. It is likely one of the most difficult losses anyone can experience. The Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition - Indiana Statewide LOSS Team Network is a health coalition that currently reaches out to the families of those who have committed suicide. Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors or LOSS survivors is a term used to describe people impacted by a suicide death. It refers to those people who are left behind. Loss survivors may include family members, friends, neighbors, co-workers, teachers, classmates, therapists, clients, first responders, and many others. Loss survivors may experience a wide range of personal impact intensity and for varying durations. Those people who were emotionally close to the person who died may have especially intense and long lasting reactions. We’ll speak to Alice Jordan- Miles, the Director of Behavioral Health and Family Studies Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne as well as and Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition - Indiana Statewide LOSS Team Network. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.