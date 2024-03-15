Regionally Speaking: March 15, 2024

Today: Northwest Indiana veterans are being connected with job opportunities, thanks to federal investment and support from elected officials. We’ll be joined by James Rodriguez the U.S. Department of Labor’s Assistant Secretary for Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS). The newly released 2024 KIDS COUNT Data Book finds the well-being of Indiana youth is better this year than last year. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to discuss child well-being in Indiana. But up first, the breeding season in cats is practically year-round, running as early as February. We bring back our conversation with Kelly Carey, founder of Silver Stray Social an organization focused on animal wellness in Northwest Indiana. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.