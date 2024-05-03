© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Due to routine maintenance, Lakeshore PBS's TV broadcast will be down from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 4th. The Livestream will still be available to watch at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Livestream. Sorry for the inconvenience!
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: May 3, 2024

By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published May 3, 2024 at 2:53 PM CDT

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Indiana registered voters will head to the polling place to cast their vote.

Today: Indiana's primary election is Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Eight candidates are vying to be the next governor of Indiana with GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb term-limited after eight years in office. We’ll speak with Republican candidates Brad Chambers and Suzanne Crouch as well as Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick who is running unopposed. The League of Women Voters of Calumet Area president Barbara Schilling and RiseNWI founder Sarah Ferraro join us to discuss the Vote411. The website is a nonpartisan tool serving as a "one-stop-shop" for election related information. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingElection DayIndiana election resultsDemocratic Party gubernatorial electionGubernatorial CandidateIndiana gubernatorial candidatesLeague of Women VotersRISE Northwest IndianaVoteVoting RightsVoting In IndianaEarly VotingAbsentee VotingIn-Person VotingHow to vote in Indiana
Dee Dotson
See stories by Dee Dotson
Tom Maloney
See stories by Tom Maloney