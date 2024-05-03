Regionally Speaking: May 3, 2024

Today: Indiana's primary election is Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Eight candidates are vying to be the next governor of Indiana with GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb term-limited after eight years in office. We’ll speak with Republican candidates Brad Chambers and Suzanne Crouch as well as Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick who is running unopposed. The League of Women Voters of Calumet Area president Barbara Schilling and RiseNWI founder Sarah Ferraro join us to discuss the Vote411. The website is a nonpartisan tool serving as a "one-stop-shop" for election related information. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.