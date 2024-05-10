Regionally Speaking: May 10, 2024

Today: Kelly Carey is the founder of Silverstray Social an animal wellness organization providing access to resources to hundreds pet families in Gary. Kelly Carey will be a keynote speaker at the American Veterinary Medical Association convention in Austin, Texas this summer. May recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month. We’ll share the latest information on the 988 Crisis Line. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a direct connection to specialists who are trained in suicide and crisis prevention. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. economist Ershang Liang joins us with a monthly economic report. But up first, The Trial of Socrates will make its broadcast premiere on Lakeshore Public Media’s television broadcast, Lakeshore PBS. We’ll speak to by Judge Anna Demacopoulos who retired from the Circuit Court Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County. Honorable Anna Demacopolous served as one of the distinguished judges for the mock trial. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.