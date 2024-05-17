© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: May 17, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published May 17, 2024 at 2:19 PM CDT

Today: May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Lakeshore Public Media is committed to sharing the initiatives aimed at providing actionable resources and practical advice for mental wellness in the Region. Edgewater Health Physical and Behavioral Healthcare has been providing care for five decades. Chief Development Officer Dr. Karen Bishop-Morris and Latanya Woodson, Director, of Community Health Education share all of the services offered at the now full-service clinic as well as the details of their upcoming 50th Anniversary gala Caring in the Key of Life.   Veterans are at a high risk for mental health crisis. We’ll speak to Jason Zaideman the the executive director of Operation Charlie Bravo. Geminus Corporation, a member of Regional Care Group is Indiana’s largest network of community-based health care and social services. Nicholas Neal is the Vice President of Community Services and discusses the importance of prioritizing your mental health. But up first, earlier this spring the Multi Agency Academic Cooperation or MAAC Foundation hosted “Post Traumatic Purpose,” a mental wellness training event for first responders led by renowned speaker Travis Howze. We’ll speak to President and CEO Celina Weatherwax as well as Mackenna Schon, Director of Programming. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

MENTAL HEALTH Veterans' Mental Health mental health issues mental health advocates mental health topics youth mental health issues
