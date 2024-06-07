Regionally Speaking: June 7, 2024

Today: June is Pride Month and Lakeshore Public Media has long championed sharing the voices and stories of all community members. Today, we bring back our conversation with Dr. Joel A. Brown Davis, a speaker, author, founder of a global consulting firm, and bridge-builder guiding audiences as they discover how to be the best version of themselves and learn how to exhibit transformational leadership. He discusses his new book The Souls of Queer Folk: How Understanding LGBTQ+ Culture Can Transform Your Leadership Practice. A formerly homeless family shares how their experiences helped serve as the motivation to change the narrative about the unhoused across the Region. Michiel D. Burnett, founder of DBC Gifts of Love joins us to talk about the upcoming 3rd Annual 5K walk/run her organization is hosting to raise awareness and donations to help eradicate homelessness. But up first, Lakeshore Public Media recently unveiled NWI Volunteer Hub. Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO Chuck Roberts and Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development join us to discuss how this new volunteer program will help organizations and individuals harness the power of volunteerism of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.