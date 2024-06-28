© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: June 28, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published June 28, 2024 at 1:11 PM CDT

Today: The Indiana Legislative Session concluded Friday, March 8, 2024, with policymakers addressing key areas including childcare, education and Medicaid just to name a few. The short, non-budget session wrapped with lawmakers successfully navigating around controversial issues. Starting July 1, most new laws will go into effect. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Republican Indiana State Senator Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) to discuss some of the bills he authored including a new law that provides financial oversight of Lake County's tourism bureau to the county council.

Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
