Regionally Speaking: June 28, 2024

Today: The Indiana Legislative Session concluded Friday, March 8, 2024, with policymakers addressing key areas including childcare, education and Medicaid just to name a few. The short, non-budget session wrapped with lawmakers successfully navigating around controversial issues. Starting July 1, most new laws will go into effect. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Republican Indiana State Senator Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) to discuss some of the bills he authored including a new law that provides financial oversight of Lake County's tourism bureau to the county council.

