Regionally Speaking: August 2, 2024

Today: Zedric Cook, an 8-year-old Gary resident needs the community’s help. Zedric is one of thousands of minorities in Indiana living with Sickle Cell Disease – a life-threatening condition that is often treated with FDA approved therapies and blood transfusions. To assist with minority blood supplies, Innovative Hematology’s CASCADE program and Versiti Blood Center of Illinois are hosting a minority blood drive in Merrillville on Saturday, August 3, 2024. We speak to Carlene Heeter, CASCADE Program Coordinator who will share more about the need for more minority blood donors. But up first, or the first time, Lakeshore Public Media is getting a behind-the-scenes look at municipal government leaders across the Region--- with our new series Meet The Mayor. We speak to Portage to Mayor Austin Bonta. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news