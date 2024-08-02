© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: August 2, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published August 2, 2024 at 1:33 PM CDT

Today: Zedric Cook, an 8-year-old Gary resident needs the community’s help. Zedric is one of thousands of minorities in Indiana living with Sickle Cell Disease – a life-threatening condition that is often treated with FDA approved therapies and blood transfusions. To assist with minority blood supplies, Innovative Hematology’s CASCADE program and Versiti Blood Center of Illinois are hosting a minority blood drive in Merrillville on Saturday, August 3, 2024. We speak to Carlene Heeter, CASCADE Program Coordinator who will share more about the need for more minority blood donors.  But up first, or the first time, Lakeshore Public Media is getting a behind-the-scenes look at municipal government leaders across the Region--- with our new series Meet The Mayor. We speak to Portage to Mayor Austin Bonta.  All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news

Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
