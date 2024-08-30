Regionally Speaking: August 30, 2024

Today: CDC is celebrating 30 years of the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program which covers the cost of vaccines for those aged 18 years and younger who are Medicaid-eligible, uninsured, underinsured or American Indian or Alaska Native. The program brings crucial pediatric immunizations to children across the United States, prioritizing underserved communities to improve vaccine equity. Dr. Georgina Peacock, Director of CDC’s Immunization Services Division within the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD discusses the importance of childhood vaccinations. But up first, we visit the City of Crown Point for our new series Meet the Mayor. Mayor Pete Land discusses the latest on infrastructure, the local economy as well as the growing demand for housing. And of course, we asked about an issue on everyone’s mind in the Hub City parking. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

