Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: September 20, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:44 PM CDT

Today: Building Blocks: Fueling the Future is Lakeshore Public Media’s latest multimedia initiative aimed at exploring the science behind early childhood development. We’ll hear from Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development as well as Anthony Santucci, Vice President of Production. Continuing our new series Meet the Mayor meeting with municipal government leaders across the Region today we bring an in depth conversation with Michigan City Mayor Pete Angie Nelson Deuitch. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitchlocal government taxation issuesregionally speakingLocal NewsMeet the MayorLa Porte CountyBuilding Blocks initiative
