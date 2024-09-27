Regionally Speaking: September 27, 2024

Today: Lakeshore PBS will premiere the 8th season of the hit topics-based nationally syndicated ‘Whitney Reynolds Show’ Monday, October 21, 2024 at 6:30 pm. Whitney Reynolds joins us to give a sneak peek of the upcoming season. Historically, The presidential election has an impact on the markets, both in the weeks leading up to and after election day. As another heated election inches closer, Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer believes investors can take steps to protect their portfolio, regardless of the political headlines. But up first, we’ll speak to Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch as she tours the Hoosier state advocating for early childhood development, road safety and mental health services. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.