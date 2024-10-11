© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: October 11, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published October 11, 2024 at 5:15 PM CDT

Today: In recent years the election season has lead to a lot of misinformation igniting the internet. Nicholas Casas, Assistant Librarian for Teaching and Learning at Indiana University Northwest shares tips on how we can find out what is true. But up first, the Gary Community School Corporation named a new superintendent following the 7-year state takeover. We speak to Dr. Yavonne Stokes who shares her plans for the school district. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingFake NewsGary Community SchoolsGary Community Schools Corp.Gary Community School CorporationIndiana University Northwest
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson