Regionally Speaking: October 11, 2024

Today: In recent years the election season has lead to a lot of misinformation igniting the internet. Nicholas Casas, Assistant Librarian for Teaching and Learning at Indiana University Northwest shares tips on how we can find out what is true. But up first, the Gary Community School Corporation named a new superintendent following the 7-year state takeover. We speak to Dr. Yavonne Stokes who shares her plans for the school district. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.