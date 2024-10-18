© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: October 18, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published October 18, 2024 at 12:55 PM CDT

Today: Mommy's Haven is a maternity home with a mission to empower and equip moms and pregnant women seeking parenting options by providing physical, emotional and spiritual support during and after pregnancy. We hear from Katie Camus, the executive director of Mommy’s Haven.  But up first, throughout Indiana, anyone registered to vote can now cast their vote early. With the 2024 general election just a couple weeks away, Lakeshore Public Media will reach out to each party’s gubernatorial candidate to talk about key issues for their campaign. Today, we are joined by Jennifer McCormick, the Democratic nominee vying to be the next governor of Indiana. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.

Note: Lakeshore Public Media has extended similar interview invitations to Republican candidate Mike Braun and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater. These invitations remain open, and the station looks forward to providing a platform for all candidates to engage with Northwest Indiana’s residents.

Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
