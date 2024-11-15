© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: November 15, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published November 15, 2024 at 12:43 PM CST

Today: Mommy's Haven is a maternity home offering housing and programs to moms in need in Northwest Indiana. Katie Camus, executive director of the organization joins us to share more.  Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer shares tips on money moves to consider before December 31st. But up first, Lakeshore Public Media’s “Building Blocks” initiative is a comprehensive multimedia project dedicated to exploring the science of early childhood development and addressing the challenges faced by families in Northwest Indiana. We bring you a new episode of the podcast of the project with host Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer of First Things First Porter County. The podcast will converse with local experts, parents and practitioners about building blocks for brain and language development. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
