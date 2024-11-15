Regionally Speaking: November 15, 2024

Today: Mommy's Haven is a maternity home offering housing and programs to moms in need in Northwest Indiana. Katie Camus, executive director of the organization joins us to share more. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer shares tips on money moves to consider before December 31st. But up first, Lakeshore Public Media’s “Building Blocks” initiative is a comprehensive multimedia project dedicated to exploring the science of early childhood development and addressing the challenges faced by families in Northwest Indiana. We bring you a new episode of the podcast of the project with host Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer of First Things First Porter County. The podcast will converse with local experts, parents and practitioners about building blocks for brain and language development. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.