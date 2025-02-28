Regionally Speaking: February 28, 2025

Today: On the latest episode of 'Building Blocks' the podcast, Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer welcomes Congressman Frank Mrvan to discuss critical issues surrounding maternal and infant health in Northwest Indiana. They explore the importance of early childhood development, the first 1,000 days of life, and programs aimed at lowering infant and maternal mortality rates. But up first, Carolyn R. Boiarsky, Ph.D. joins us to discuss her latest book 'Lead Babies and Poisoned Housing: Environmental Injustice, Systemic Racism and Governmental Failure'. Drawing on historic sources as well as present day interviews, the book focuses on residents at East Chicago's West Calumet Housing Complex. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.