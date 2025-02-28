© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: February 28, 2025

By Dee Dotson
Published February 28, 2025 at 1:50 PM CST

Today: On the latest episode of 'Building Blocks' the podcast, Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer welcomes Congressman Frank Mrvan to discuss critical issues surrounding maternal and infant health in Northwest Indiana. They explore the importance of early childhood development, the first 1,000 days of life, and programs aimed at lowering infant and maternal mortality rates. But up first, Carolyn R. Boiarsky, Ph.D. joins us to discuss her latest book 'Lead Babies and Poisoned Housing: Environmental Injustice, Systemic Racism and Governmental Failure'. Drawing on historic sources as well as present day interviews, the book focuses on residents at East Chicago's West Calumet Housing Complex. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingEast ChicagoEast Chicago Housing AuthorityEast Chicago Lead Contamination CrisisBuilding Blocks initiativeMaternal Mortalityearly childhood education
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson