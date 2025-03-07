© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: March 7, 2025

By Dee Dotson
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:57 PM CST

Today: 'Building Blocks' the podcast explores the vital role of early learning, the economic impact of childcare, policy changes needed to strengthen early education in Indiana, and much more. On this episode Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, traveled to the Statehouse for Indiana Early Childhood Education Day to have conversations with folks from across the state working in early childhood development. Mommy's Haven is a maternity home offering housing and programs for moms in need in northwest Indiana. We'll be joined by Katie Camus, executive director for pregnant women in difficult situations. But up first, Most people invest in the markets hoping to grow their money, not lose it Local financial advisor Greg Hammer is here to explain the factors that are more valuable than emotion when it comes to developing an investment strategy that can help you weather a bull or bear market.. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingfinancial investments in Northwest IndianaStock MarketBuilding Blocks initiative
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
