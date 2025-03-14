Regionally Speaking: March 14, 2025

Today: Are you curious about your baby’s development? Join Lakeshore Public Media and Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer of First Things First Porter County as they explore brain and language development. In this episode of Building Blocks: The Podcast, Mary Jane talks with Hadassah Moore, Project Coordinator and new mother, about her journey through early motherhood, including the joys and challenges of postpartum anxiety and balancing work and family.

Additionally, the Gary Chamber of Commerce will host its annual World Civility Day on April 10, celebrating the Golden Rule. The event will feature civility-themed workshops, a vendor fair, and an awards dinner at Avalon Manor, with a keynote address by ABC News journalist Lindsey Davis. The chamber aims to promote community development and enhance the area's economic, civic, and cultural well-being. All this on this edition of Regionally Speaking.