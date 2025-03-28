© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: March 28, 2025

By Dee Dotson,
Dr Mary Jane Eisenhauer
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:53 PM CDT

Today: Lakeshore Public Media’s “Building Blocks” initiative is a comprehensive multimedia project dedicated to exploring the science of early childhood development and addressing the challenges faced by families in Northwest Indiana. The initiative aims to elevate the importance of high-quality early learning and provide essential resources to families with young children.  On this episode of Building Blocks: The Podcast, Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer sits down with Payton Summers from Help Me Grow Porter County to explore the vital role of resource referral services in supporting families with young children.

Summers shares insights on navigating the complex web of community resources, the importance of early childhood screenings, and how a simple phone call can make a world of difference for parents in need.  But up first, focusing on public affairs that educate as well as inform viewers while also dedicating a safe space for delicate life stories … Lakeshore PBS will premiere the 9th season of the hit topics based nationally syndicated ‘Whitney Reynolds Show’ Monday, April 14, 2025 at 6:30 pm. Whitney Reynolds is the host, Executive Producer, and “Chief Inspo Officer” will join us to give a sneak peek of the upcoming season. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

