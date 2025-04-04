Regionally Speaking: April 4, 2025

Today: Veterans are high risk for mental health issues with depression being five times higher than civilians. Jason Zaideman, the executive director and co-founder of Operation Charlie Bravo a non-profit organization committed to helping Veterans find life-changing, impactful solutions to prevent suicide and homelessness in Northwest Indiana joins us to share more about the work his organization is doing. The trades industry is experiencing significant growth and high demand, with careers in construction, welding, electrical work, HVAC, and renewable energy sectors leading the way, offering both high pay and job security. Joshua Page is the author of a new childrens book that encourage young readers to explore all career options. Here's But up first, the MAAC Foundation First Responder Mental Health Initiative is partnering with ResponderStrong and NDRI Ventures for a full-day, mental health and resiliency training conference. Celina Weatherwax, the President and CEO of MAAC Foundation will join to share how these trainings will teach responders new tools to build resiliency in themselves, their peers, and their communities All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.