regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: April 25, 2025

By Dee Dotson,
Chris NolteMichael GallenbergerDr Mary Jane Eisenhauer
Published April 25, 2025 at 12:57 PM CDT

Today: Lakeshore Public Media’s “Building Blocks” initiative is a multimedia project focused on early childhood development and the challenges faced by families in Northwest Indiana. It aims to highlight the importance of high-quality early learning and provide vital resources for families.

In a recent episode, host Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhower speaks with Maureen Weber, President and CEO of Early Learning Indiana, about the Early Years Initiative, which has distributed over $55 million in grants to improve care for children from birth to age three. Their discussion centers on expanding childcare access, strengthening families, promoting early detection and prevention, and enhancing early literacy.

Additionally, Crown Point firefighter Matt Kodicek, creator of Ben's Blue Bags, provides sensory kits to first responders to assist individuals with autism during emergency situations.

The Indiana University Northwest Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) is also working on a new initiative to gather community leaders to discuss modernizing the steel industry. With Northwest Indiana producing about 17% of the nation’s steel, the region plays a crucial role in the economy.

Lakeshore Public Media host Chris Nolte is joined by Ellen Szarleta, executive director of CURE at IUN, and researcher Kathy Sipple to explore these topics further on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking.
Chris Nolte produces and hosts "Regionally Speaking" aired weekdays from noon to 1:00 p.m.
