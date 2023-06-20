© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The Vietnam War

04: Resolve (January 1966-June 1967) - Vietnamese

Season 1 Episode 14 | 1hr 56m 57s

Defying American airpower, North Vietnamese troops and materiel stream down the Ho Chi Minh Trail into the south, while Saigon struggles to “pacify the countryside.” As an antiwar movement builds back home, hundreds of thousands of soldiers and Marines discover that the war they are being asked to fight in Vietnam is nothing like their fathers’ war.

Aired: 09/19/17 | Expires: 10/31/17
Funding for The Vietnam War is provided by Bank of America; Corporation for Public Broadcasting; PBS; David H. Koch; The Blavatnik Family Foundation; Park Foundation; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; National Endowment for the Humanities; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Ford Foundation Just Films; Rockefeller Brothers Fund; and Members of The Better Angels Society: Jonathan & Jeannie Lavine, Diane & Hal Brierley, Amy & David Abrams, John & Catherine Debs, Fullerton Family Charitable Fund, The Montrone Family, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, The Golkin Family Foundation, The Lynch Foundation, The Roger & Rosemary Enrico Foundation, Richard S. & Donna L. Strong Foundation, Bonnie & Tom McCloskey, Barbara K. & Cyrus B. Sweet III, The Lavender Butterfly Fund
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:50:57
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:50:57
Watch 1:50:27
The Vietnam War
10: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward) - Vietnamese
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E19 | 1:50:27
Watch 1:52:33
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:52:33
Watch 1:52:04
The Vietnam War
09: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)-Vietnamese
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E18 | 1:52:04
Watch 1:52:09
The Vietnam War
The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:52:09
Watch 1:51:41
The Vietnam War
08: The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)-Vietnames
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E17 | 1:51:41
Watch 1:50:54
The Vietnam War
The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:50:54
Watch 1:50:26
The Vietnam War
07: The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)-Vietname
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:50:26
Watch 1:27:47
The Vietnam War
Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968)
Shaken by the Tet Offensive, assassinations and unrest, America seems to be coming apart.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:27:47
Watch 1:27:19
The Vietnam War
06: Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968) - Vietnamese
Shaken by the Tet Offensive, assassinations and unrest, America seems to be coming apart.
Episode: S1 E15 | 1:27:19
