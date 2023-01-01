Veterans Day Programming

Dear Sirs

11/2 | 9 AM



Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard of his grandfather Silvio's story. Ten years after his grandfather's death, Mark found an archive of photos and letters that changed the rest of his life. The discovery inspired Mark to journey across Europe on a bike to examine his grandfather's experience as a Prisoner of War in WWII in an effort to understand the mean who helped raise him.

Two Wars: The Road to Integration

11/3 | 11 AM

Two Wars | The Road to Integration tackles the topic of segregation and eventual integration of the United States Military. Since the earliest days of the Republic, African Americans have been part of the nation’s fighting force. African American service members in the United States Military fought to defend the very freedoms they could not enjoy as citizens.

Surrender on the USS Missouri

11/9 | 9 AM

The hour-long documentary SURRENDER ON THE USS MISSOURI focuses on those who witnessed the official Japanese surrender on September 2, 1945, ending World War II.



The Region Remembers: WWII

11/9 | 9pm & 11/11 | 5:30pm

Lakeshore PBS created The Region Remembers: WWII, to document the stories, voices & images of Northwest Indiana heroes from a generation that is rapidly disappearing. The project spans 90 min & features over 20 personal accounts from local veterans, their spouses & other civilians that paints a vivid & harrowing portrait of how the war dramatically altered our region during the Second Great War.

The Silent Soldier and the Portrait

11/10 | 9 AM

The story of one of the last living survivors of the sinking of the Troopship Leopoldville on Christmas Eve, 1944. A daughter discovers how her father's life was saved by a twist of fate and of the secrets he kept hidden for decades.

11/10 | 9 AM

This half-hour sequel explores efforts to find homes for dozens of soldiers’ sketches found among Elizabeth's memorabilia. Through detailed searches, detective work and the kindness of volunteer genealogists and other researchers, WQED in Pittsburgh is working to find the soldiers and/or their survivors. From Philadelphia to San Francisco and points in between, the film features encounters with both amazed and appreciative families