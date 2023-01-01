Veterans Day Programming
Dear Sirs
11/2 | 9 AM
Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard of his grandfather Silvio's story. Ten years after his grandfather's death, Mark found an archive of photos and letters that changed the rest of his life. The discovery inspired Mark to journey across Europe on a bike to examine his grandfather's experience as a Prisoner of War in WWII in an effort to understand the mean who helped raise him.
Two Wars: The Road to Integration
11/3 | 11 AM
Two Wars | The Road to Integration tackles the topic of segregation and eventual integration of the United States Military. Since the earliest days of the Republic, African Americans have been part of the nation’s fighting force. African American service members in the United States Military fought to defend the very freedoms they could not enjoy as citizens.
Surrender on the USS Missouri
11/9 | 9 AM
The hour-long documentary SURRENDER ON THE USS MISSOURI focuses on those who witnessed the official Japanese surrender on September 2, 1945, ending World War II.
The Region Remembers: WWII
11/9 | 9pm & 11/11 | 5:30pm
Lakeshore PBS created The Region Remembers: WWII, to document the stories, voices & images of Northwest Indiana heroes from a generation that is rapidly disappearing. The project spans 90 min & features over 20 personal accounts from local veterans, their spouses & other civilians that paints a vivid & harrowing portrait of how the war dramatically altered our region during the Second Great War.
The Silent Soldier and the Portrait
11/10 | 9 AM
The story of one of the last living survivors of the sinking of the Troopship Leopoldville on Christmas Eve, 1944. A daughter discovers how her father's life was saved by a twist of fate and of the secrets he kept hidden for decades.
The Silent Soldier and the Portrait
11/10 | 9 AM
This half-hour sequel explores efforts to find homes for dozens of soldiers’ sketches found among Elizabeth's memorabilia. Through detailed searches, detective work and the kindness of volunteer genealogists and other researchers, WQED in Pittsburgh is working to find the soldiers and/or their survivors. From Philadelphia to San Francisco and points in between, the film features encounters with both amazed and appreciative families
Company of Heroes
11/10 | 7 PM
Easy Company, the renowned WWII unit within the 101st Airborne Division known as the "Screaming Eagles," made history with their extraordinary D-Day parachute landing in Normandy, participation in Operation Market Garden in Holland, and their determined journey through Belgium, France, and Germany. Despite daunting challenges, they liberated concentration camps and celebrated victory at Hitler's Alpine hideout in 1945. In 2009, surviving members and families shared their untold stories in Marcus Brotherton's "We Who Are Alive and Remain." "A COMPANY OF HEROES" captures their experiences and enduring legacy.
To Be of Service
11/10 | | 9 PM
A documentary film about veterans with PTSD who find that, after other treatments fall short, a service dog helps them return to an independent-feeling life.
Music and Might: An International Military Spectacular
11/11 | 12 AM
The International Tattoo–long regarded as the most patriotic of the world’s great tattoos–thrills audiences with an awe-inspiring spectacle of music and might. Over 1,000 cast members perform inspirational patriotic music on majestic massed pipes and drums, accompanied by show-stopping drill team maneuvers. Insightful narration and commentary from the international cast enriches the program.
USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter
11/12 | 8 PM
Follow a scientific detective story detailing the discovery of the USS Indianapolis wreck site three and a half miles below the Philippine Sea. The ship’s sinking in the final days of WWII was the largest loss of life in US Naval history, and the harrowing survival story of 316 sailors drifting in failing life preservers is legendary.