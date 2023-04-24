Lakeshore Public Media appoints new President and CEO

Lakeshore Public Media’s Board of Directors have selected Charles (Chuck) Roberts as the new President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. Roberts’ skill set in financial management, communication, strategic planning, and public media operations has been galvanized throughout his near-decade time in leadership at West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB).

Lakeshore Public Media’s Board Chair, Larry Brechner, played a key role in the search for the new president and CEO of the dual licensed public broadcasting station in Northwest Indiana.

“Our Lakeshore Public Media board conducted an extensive national search for a new CEO that would bring a level of experience, in both public television and radio, to our stations,” said Dr. Brechner. “In Chuck Roberts, I confidently believe we have found the kind of dynamic leadership to guide Lakeshore Public Media up to the next level in its service to Northwest Indiana as part of the Chicago media market.”

Roberts comes to Northwest Indiana from Saint Albans, West Virginia with over 20 years of technical experience and institutional knowledge garnered during his career with WVPB, which began as a video-production crew member.

“I am excited to work with the dedicated and vibrant staff at Lakeshore Public Media. It is a great opportunity and I look forward to growing the brand of LPM and working with the communities of Northwest Indiana to shine a light on their stories and experiences,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ first leadership role was that of Director of Video Production for WVPB in 2013 where he oversaw all video projects for the organization’s statewide network and served as liaison to outside entities such as the Division of Culture and History, Department of Education, and the West Virginia Lottery Commission. Roberts was promoted to Chief Operations Officer in 2016, where his duties as Director of Video Productions widened to encompass employees in the video production, engineering, IT, and TV programming departments.

As WVPB’s Executive Director and acting CEO beginning in 2018, Roberts served as the representative of the West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority Board in all aspects of running the statewide dual licensee, radio, television, and digital broadcasting service. Roberts led the organization, amassing over 70 staff members, through the COVID-19 Pandemic, maintaining staffing levels, supporting membership, and increasing national carriage of the organization’s award winning radio program, “Mountain Stage”. Also while in this capacity, Roberts played a key role as the point person for the 7.3-million-dollar ATSC 3.0 HD TV conversion project for the organization that has WVPB well positioned technologically.

Roberts stepped away from the field of public broadcasting and pursued his MBA at Marshall University, completing and receiving the degree in April 2022. During his time away from public media, Roberts worked at West Virginia House of Delegates where he assisted the Clerk of House with day-to-day initiatives in the works of legislating the formation of law. He further served as office liaison for house members, members of legislative branches, and the public at large. Roberts looks forward to directing his efforts back to public media and serving its devoted and diverse listening and viewing audiences.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.