Learn with Lakeshore event to be held at Bellaboo’s July 13

LAKE STATION – Lakeshore Public Media, with support from the PNC Foundation, partners with Bellaboo’s Play & Discovery Center to host the NWI public media station’s Learn with Lakeshore event, Thursday, July 13, from 3 – 7 p.m. Learn with Lakeshore is a free, family-friendly event centered on early learning and childhood development.

Appearing at Learn with Lakeshore will be the PNC Foundation’s Mobile Learning Adventure (MLA), an educational exhibit that allows parents and children to engage in unique, interactive activities. The traveling exhibit provides an opportunity for parents and caregivers to learn about the importance of early childhood education while having fun with their children.

Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development, Carl Kurek, said this event will provide families with more than just a fun-filled experience.

“Lakeshore Public Media is committed to serving all members of our community, and that extends beyond just the programming we broadcast,” he said. “It’s important for our community to know that we offer numerous additional resources, and in this case that means opportunities surrounding hands on learning to support childhood development. But it is all in an effort to advance our mission to promote life-long learning in the Region.”

Sponsorship for Learn with Lakeshore is available, and interested parties are encouraged to email sponsorship@LakeshorePublicMedia.org. More information about the event can be found online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Learn and at Facebook.com/LakeshorePBS.

About Lakeshore Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

About The PNC Foundation

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through PNC Grow Up Great®, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. For more information, visit http://www.pncgrowupgreat.com.

About Bellaboo’s Play & Discovery Center

Bellaboo’s Play & Discovery Center, designed by the White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group and constructed by the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department, is located at 2800 Colorado St, Lake Station, IN 46405. The Center is based on the proven concept that there is a positive relationship between the way children play and their cognitive and social development. At Bellaboo’s, activities will combine fun and entertainment leading to learning and development in a safe and secure environment.