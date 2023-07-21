Lakeshore Public Media irons out NWI high school gridiron coverage

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Lakeshore Public Media’s local, prep sports programming kicks off another season August 18. Lakeshore Public Media’s “Gamenight” will cover northwest Indiana high school football across multiple mediums by airing live scores, player and team analysis, and highlights.

“We are doing a little retooling with the program, but you can count on Lakeshore Public Media to bring you your team's highlights. ‘Gamenight’ will continue the LPM's mission of being the local source for up to date information and give you a reason to cheer on your boys of fall,” said President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, Chuck Roberts.

Beginning August 18, Lakeshore Public Media’s prep football show, “Gamenight,” can be heard from 6-10 p.m. every Friday night. The coverage can be accessed on Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1FM and the livestream at LakeshorePublicMedia.org, with viewable coverage on the station’s Facebook page, Lakeshore Public Media , and YouTube channel, @lakeshorepublicmedia.

The starting lineup returns with hosts Joe Arredondo, Andrew Johnson, Ben Kolodzinski, Steve Schmidt, and Wayne Svetanoff. Lakeshore Public Media correspondents will call into the show to offer live game reporting from gridirons around the Region. The team is working to add a segment to “Gamenight” to memorialize longtime correspondent, Chuck Demoss, who passed earlier this spring.

Lakeshore’s prep football coverage has been divided in past season, between its televised program, “Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard,” and radio show, “Lakeshore Public Radio Gamenight.” Before the nonprofit media station snaps into a new season, Lakeshore Public Media leadership called an audible to unify their sports coverage under one show, “Gamenight.”

Lakeshore Public Media’s high school football coverage evolves this season to enhance the show’s accessibility for audiences and match recent media consumption trends. Lakeshore leadership aims to transform the once audio-only radio show, “Lakeshore Public Radio Gamenight”, into a podcast format by adding visual components through the use of in-studio cameras. Along with its continued radio broadcast, the new format of “Gamenight” provides the ability for fans to stream the show on various digital platforms, like Lakeshore’s Free PBS Video App, Facebook, and YouTube for easier on-the-go or on-demand viewing.

“For the past 14 seasons, Gamenight has highlighted student athletes and their successes on the field. As we kick-off our 15th season of coverage, our team is growing, as we continue to highlight those successes,” Tom Maloney, vice president of Lakeshore Public Media said. “I'm excited to see Gamenight like it's never been seen before, with live video streaming, while still getting those captivating story lines. High school football is back, and Lakeshore Public Media is the lead float in the homecoming parade!”

Support for “Gamenight” is provided by Purdue Federal Credit Union. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and ways to support the local prep sports programming, email sponsorship@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Through reorganizing resources and enhancing the format of “Gamenight”, Lakeshore Public Media will no longer air “Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard”, its half hour television broadcast. This allows the production team of Lakeshore Public Media to hone their efforts as they continue creating content showcasing the local lifestyle, cultural perspectives, philanthropic efforts, and more.

Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

