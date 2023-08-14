Networking event to be held at Lakeshore Public Media, August 17

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Lakeshore Public Media is excited to announce “Gamenight Tailgate,” a networking event scheduled to take place Thursday, August 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lakeshore Public Media studio, located at 8625 Indiana Place, Merrillville, Ind. 46410.

“Gamenight Tailgate” is an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to connect with Lakeshore Public Media and explore potential marketing collaborations. Attendees will have the chance to tour the nonprofit media station, gaining an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming prep sports production, “Gamenight.”

“We look forward to welcoming members of the business community to this exciting event that offers a glimpse into the dynamic work of Lakeshore Public Media, and all the possibilities that await through sponsorship,” corporate support executive, Aaron Davis said.

The event will feature:

Tour of the Set: Prospective sponsors will have the unique chance to explore the set of “Gamenight,” gaining insight into how Lakeshore Public Media will honor sponsors through on-set branding and segment marketing opportunities.

Networking opportunities: “Gamenight Tailgate” provides a relaxed and engaging environment for attendees to network with Lakeshore Public Media staff, fellow prospective sponsors, and community leaders.

Interactive Presentations: Learn about the wide-reaching impact of partnering with Lakeshore Public Media and the benefits of supporting quality local programming.

Food and Refreshments: Enjoy refreshments provided by Litehouse Whole Food Grill from Hobart, Indiana adding a healthy and flavorful touch to the networking experience.

“Lakeshore Public Media is committed to fostering meaningful partnerships within northwest Indiana communities. By becoming a sponsor, you’re not just aligning your brand with outstanding local content; you’re investing in the enrichment of our communities and supporting the mission of this nonprofit media station,” communications coordinator, Russel Brodhacker said.

Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Media – 89.1FM, has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.