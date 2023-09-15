Upgraded TV antenna ushers in new era for NWI public broadcasting

Lakeshore Public Media is proud to announce it has completed the installation of a new High Definition television antenna that will ensure a stronger and more reliable Lakeshore PBS broadcast for viewers across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. This new antenna is designed to meet the latest over-the-air broadcast standard – ATSC 3.0 – and will also add substantial vertical polarization to improve indoor reception of both 1.0 and 3.0 broadcast services.

“Now that the WYIN tv antenna project is complete, it is time to re-scan your TVs for great over the air reception. An engineer once told me that most TV issues can be solved by the practice of ‘re-scanning early and often.’ With this new scan you will get the best signal to your TV set from Lakeshore Public Media,” Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, said. “Thank you for everyone bearing with us as we made the jump to this ATSC3.0 antenna. This will be an investment in our community that will help our viewers receive a stronger signal and spread the news, entertainment, and educational resources Northwest Indiana has come to rely on, for years to come.”

These upgrades reflect Lakeshore Public Media’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology in order to provide its audiences with the highest quality public broadcasting. Earlier this year, the Northwest Indiana-based station installed a new radio antenna that enhanced and expanded its over-the-air broadcast on 89.1FM.

Lakeshore also conducted a major overhaul of its website over the summer, and continues to expand into digital streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live, TuneIn, Apple Music and more. The station plans to announce the development of a Lakeshore Public Media app available on mobile devices and Amazon Fire Tablets later this fall.

“It’s truly an exciting time for Lakeshore staff who have been working so hard to make this new antenna a reality,” Carl Kurek, Lakeshore’s Vice President of Development, said. “We have made sure our broadcast is available on the growing number of digital platforms like YouTube TV and Hulu Live, but it is equally important that we also continue to improve the accessibility to over-the-air viewers across the Region including those who will now be able to discover the Lakeshore PBS broadcast in their channel line-up for the first time.”

Lakeshore Public Media extends its gratitude to the community for their continued support, as well as foundations and organizations that have been longtime supporters of the station’s mission such as the John W. Anderson Foundation, Legacy Foundation, Strack & Van Til, Purdue University Northwest and NIPSCO.

Lakeshore Public Media is a leading nonprofit public media station serving the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland communities. With a mission to enrich lives and engage minds by providing trusted, relevant content through television, radio, and digital platforms, Lakeshore Public Media is committed to delivering high-quality programming that informs, inspires, and educates audiences of all ages. For more information, visit www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org.