Regionally Speaking: 13th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival

The 13th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival returns to Indiana University Northwest October 12-15, 2023. With over 50 films from five countries, including world premieres, panel discussions, filmmaker chats, parties, and a special tribute to Gary’s own Dr. Bernard C. Watson. Waton’s career spans decades from modest beginnings as a child of a Gary steelworker family to global recognition as a leader in education, art, and philanthropy. Additionally, another highlight of the weekend is the Animation Fellowship for Black Women and Girls world premiere of short films by the Gary International Black Film Festival Reel Rundown Fellowship graduates, who completed a 6-session intensive with industry pros from Cartoon Network, Disney, and more. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Karen Toering, Director of the Gary International Black Film Festival to share more details about the weekend long cultural event.

For a look at full schedule of events as well as ticket information visit https://www.garyblackfilmfest.org/?fbclid=IwAR0DR4vHE-SrYS_tOSPHDRIod2c1bQWbJkulv_fG6eHNEu_Nm-pHLZUbWL0