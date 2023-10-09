Regionally Speaking: 13th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival

© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The 13th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival returns to Indiana University Northwest October 12-15, 2023.  With over 50 films from five countries, including world premieres, panel discussions, filmmaker chats, parties, and a special tribute to Gary’s own Dr. Bernard C. Watson. Waton’s career spans decades from modest beginnings as a child of a Gary steelworker family to global recognition as a leader in education, art, and philanthropy.  Additionally, another highlight of the weekend is the Animation Fellowship for Black Women and Girls world premiere of short films by the Gary International Black Film Festival Reel Rundown Fellowship graduates, who completed a 6-session intensive with industry pros from Cartoon Network, Disney, and more. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Karen Toering, Director of the Gary International Black Film Festival to share more details about the weekend long cultural event.

For a look at full schedule of events as well as ticket information visit https://www.garyblackfilmfest.org/?fbclid=IwAR0DR4vHE-SrYS_tOSPHDRIod2c1bQWbJkulv_fG6eHNEu_Nm-pHLZUbWL0

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
