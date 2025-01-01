Public Media is Under Threat

The Indiana State budget, passed early on the morning of Friday, April 25th, completely cuts funding to all Indiana PBS and NPR stations. Lakeshore Public Media will lose almost $380,000 in each of the next two fiscal years…nearly 30% of our annual budget. This occurred after being included, initially, in Governor Braun's proposed budget and the recently accepted House and Senate versions. The total removal came with no warning…and with no opportunity for public comment.

Unfortunately, all federal funding for public media may be cut next. News reports say the White House will ask Congress, in the days ahead, to rescind two years of PREVIOUSLY (and already budgeted by LPM) approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. These federal dollars make up just over $560,000, or another 30% of our annual budget.

This all marks the most serious threat to public media funding in decades. Rolling it back will devastate Lakeshore’s ability to bring you local news, information and local programming. These cuts will mean over half our annual budget gone. We need your assistance NOW! Contact your federal representatives in Congress and the Senate and ask them to continue support for public media. Make certain they understand the proposed cuts hurt Lakeshore Public Media, your local station, not the major PBS and NPR networks.

Your voice and your financial support matter. Please do what you can to bolster YOUR Public Media station in these tough times. Help ensure Lakeshore Public Media remains available in this community.