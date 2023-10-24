LAKESHORE ADDS MORE WAYS TO WATCH FOR LESS

MERRILLVILLE, IND; OCTOBER 24, 2023 – Lakeshore Public Media announced today that it is now live streaming on Local Now – Allen Media Group's leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America. Local Now’s audience will now have access to inspiring and education content from Lakeshore’s locally-produced shows, along with PBS favorites – including PBS NEW, FRONTLINE and ANTIQUES ROADSHOW.

“I’m excited that our community will have a new and cost efficient way to connect with their local news, entertainment, and the stories of and from our neighborhoods. Local Now helps us as we steward an inclusive viewership. This will be a great tool as Lakeshore Public Media works to promote lifelong learning and entertainment for all,” said president and CEO, Chuck Roberts.

Participating PBS stations, like Lakeshore Public Media, will be available to audiences in more than 300 markets and cities across the country, with the full launch completed by the end of this year. The partnership represents PBS's continued commitment to make its quality and award-winning content accessible to all Americans on as many digital platforms as possible.

"This is an historic agreement – we are thrilled that Local Now is the first non-PBS owned and operated streaming platform to offer PBS's award-winning programming from stations serving more than 300 U.S. cities and markets. The addition of local PBS stations is a major achievement for Local Now and cements our position as the leader of free-streaming local news and entertainment in America," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of Local Now. "Viewers of all ages know and love PBS and soon they will be able to stream this amazing content for free, anytime on our free-streaming service, Local Now."

"This exciting partnership helps us continue to meet viewers everywhere they are with the quality content they expect from PBS," said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Ira Rubenstein. "By providing an accessible platform through Local Now, PBS stations will be empowered to expand their digital footprint and engage new audiences with locally-produced and distributed programming. It's all part of supporting and boosting the presence of our PBS stations in the communities we serve."

Late last year, Allen Media Group announced its partnership with PBS, which launched the new PBS Digital Studios FAST channel on Local Now. The FAST channel offers original series and short-form content that explores science, arts, culture and more.

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free-streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 18,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices. (LocalNow.com)