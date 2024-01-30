Lakeshore Public Media Presents Early Access Preview of PBS Documentary "Gospel"

GARY, IND— Lakeshore Public Media, in partnership with Faith Works Network, is proud to present an exclusive early access screening of the upcoming PBS documentary "Gospel" at Faith Community Center-North, 1351 W. 11th Ave., Gary, on February 10 at 11 a.m. This event provides attendees with a unique opportunity to preview the highly anticipated docuseries before its official release.

The event is tailored for those eager to experience the transformative power of gospel music, with the 30-minute preview offering a condensed yet insightful glimpse into the broader narrative. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness firsthand the captivating stories, performances, and historical perspectives that make "Gospel" a must-watch for enthusiasts of music, culture, and history.

This sneak peek offers a 30-minute preview of the four-hour docuseries, narrated by Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., exploring the rich history of Black spirituality through sermon and song. Directed by Stacey L. Holman and Shayla Harris, the documentary is slated to premiere on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS App in February 2024.

Lakeshore Public Media, known for its commitment to delivering enriching and engaging content, extends this invitation to the community, encouraging all interested individuals to join this exclusive early access screening at Faith Community Center-North on February 10 at 11 a.m.

To secure your seat at this exclusive screening, Lakeshore Public Media encourages community members to make a donation at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Gospel. Donations contribute to the station's mission of providing enriching content to the community.

Henry Louis Gates Jr., the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, engages with clergymen, singers, and scholars in "Gospel," unraveling the profound connection to the music that has transcended its origins and now spreads "the good word" worldwide. Notable figures featured in the series include Dionne Warwick, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Rev. Otis Moss III, professor Michael Eric Dyson, and others. The docuseries also features awe-inspiring musical performances of gospel favorites by talents including The Belle Singers, Cory Henry, Celisse, and more.

Faith Community Center-North, an esteemed venue for community engagement located at the heart of Gary, will host this exclusive early access screening. Known for its role as a hub of cultural exploration, it provides an accessible and welcoming space for individuals eager to delve into the cultural and historical significance of gospel music.

Faith Works Network is one of the Region’s faith, community, and civic alliances focused on faith-led and collaborative economic development. Their mission is to provide resources and support to partners to make a positive impact on communities. Faith Works Network believes that by working together, we can create a network of support that helps everyone thrive.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. The public broadcaster operates with a mission to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.