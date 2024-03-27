Remembering Tommy Williams: The Voice of Lakeshore Sports

Gary - Lakeshore Public Media and the Northwest Indiana sports community are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Williams, whose impactful presence and resonant voice graced the airwaves for over two decades.

Born on July 4th, 1957, Tommy Williams embodied the essence of independence and passion, characteristics that defined his lifelong dedication to broadcasting and sports. A proud alumnus of Roosevelt High School's class of 1975, Williams began his broadcasting journey in 1982 at WLTH Radio in Gary. His passion for sports and broadcasting led him to Chicago, where he spent over ten years with 670 The Score, honing his craft and earning recognition for his exceptional talent.

In 2003, Tommy Williams became the PA Announcer for the Gary Southshore RailCats, marking the team's inaugural year at U.S. Steel Yard. His distinctive voice became synonymous with the RailCats' games, enriching the experience for fans and players alike.

Beyond his role with the RailCats, Tommy was a familiar presence on WLPR 89.1 FM and Lakeshore PBS as the co-host of "Prep Sports Report," "Prep Football Report," and “Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard” where he shared his love for sports and his deep-rooted connection to the Region.

A devout Christian, Tommy attributed all his achievements to his faith in Jesus Christ, a sentiment evident in both his professional and personal life. In 2021, Tommy was honored with third place in the Radio Sports Reporting category at the Best of Indiana Journalism Awards exemplifying his skill and dedication in the field of broadcasting.

In recent years, Tommy lent his voice to Lake Station High School and Thea Bowman Academy Basketball teams, further solidifying his status as a proactive and beloved figure in Northwest Indiana sports.

Tommy Williams wasn't just a voice for local sports; he was a pillar of the community, uniting fans and athletes with his infectious enthusiasm and unwavering dedication. As we reflect on Tommy's life and legacy, Lakeshore Public Media invites the community to celebrate his remarkable contributions to local sports and his enduring impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Lakeshore Public Media is coordinating efforts to honor Tommy Williams. Further details to be announced soon.