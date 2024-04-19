Lakeshore Public Media Receives $100,000 Matching Grant from Legacy Foundation

Merrillville, IN - Lakeshore Public Media is proud to announce that it has been awarded a matching fund grant totaling $100,000 from Legacy Foundation, the community foundation for Lake County. This grant, secured as part of the eighth phase of Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VIII), will bolster Lakeshore Public Media's efforts to promote high-quality early learning and child development initiatives across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Legacy Foundation President and CEO, Kelly Anoe, said “As trusted stewards of these funds, Legacy Foundation will be partnering with organizations that have a history of providing transformative services to all our Lake County communities, so that we will be able to have a positive impact on each and every resident.”

“We are grateful for the continuing partnership with the Legacy Foundation and their support in bringing unique content and services to Northwest Indiana,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO, Chuck Roberts, said. “The Legacy Foundation is a key contributor to the efforts of Lakeshore Public Media in community engagement and we wouldn't be successful without their collaboration.”

The funding provided by Legacy Foundation will be instrumental in supporting Lakeshore Public Media's innovative program, which will encompass television, radio, and digital platforms to reach diverse audiences across Northwest Indiana. At the core of this initiative is a six-episode television series, “Building Blocks,” slated to premiere in September 2024. The series will cover critical topics such as Brain Development, Birth Navigation/Maternal Mental Health, Home Visiting & Early Intervention, Talking is Teaching, Family/Social Relationships, and Positive & Negative Childhood Experiences.

Lakeshore plans to produce special programming in addition to the “Building Blocks” television series that will air on its radio broadcast (89.1FM) and be available in podcast format online. There will also be public events that complement the on-air programs and bring together community partners and highlight resources available in the community. Lakeshore already hosts a series of free “Learn with Lakeshore” events that help facilitate interactive learning experiences and provide valuable resources for parents and caregivers. The next Learn with Lakeshore event will be held May 19th at Bulldog Park in Crown Point from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

"We are deeply grateful to Legacy Foundation for their generous support of our early development initiative," said Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development at Lakeshore Public Media. "The opportunity to match funds will not only be an additional incentive for individuals and businesses to support these efforts, but this will establish long-term funding that enables Lakeshore to create impactful content promoting high-quality early development in Northwest Indiana for years to come."

Through GIFT VIII, Legacy Foundation aims to build unrestricted endowments supporting Lake County, partnering with local nonprofits to drive community projects and programs. With a total allocation of $1.687 million, Legacy Foundation is committed to fostering positive change and capacity-building initiatives. To donate to Lakeshore’s endowment, visit Legacyfdn.org/blog/2024/04/12/lpm-education.

Lakeshore Public Media's early development efforts align with the mission of PBS stations, which reach more families with young children in low-income homes than any other children's TV network. By leveraging the extensive reach of public broadcasting, this program will serve as a valuable resource, particularly for underserved and underprivileged families.

The program's steering committee, comprising individuals from local and statewide organizations, has played a pivotal role in its design since February 2023. Members include leaders from First Things First Porter County, Purdue Extension, Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children, Northwest Indiana Community Action, Porter-Starke Services, and Community Healthcare Systems.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media app is available in Apple and Google app stores that allows users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.

