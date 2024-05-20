Families Flocked to Learn with Lakeshore

Lakeshore Public Media is pleased to announce the overwhelming success of the recent "Learn with Lakeshore" event, held at Bulldog Park in Crown Point on Sunday, May 19. With an impressive attendance of over 1,000 community members, the event highlighted the region's enthusiasm for educational engagement. This remarkable turnout has invigorated Lakeshore staff as they prepare for the next "Learn with Lakeshore" event, set to take place at Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center on July 21.

"We are thrilled with the community's response to Learn with Lakeshore," said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. "This event exemplifies our commitment to fostering early learning and providing families with the resources they need to support their children's development. We are grateful to all the attendees, volunteers, and participating organizations for their contributions to this successful day."

Attendees received valuable information about a variety of community resources. The event featured booths from numerous local nonprofits, each dedicated to providing essential services and support to Northwest Indiana residents. Each nonprofit partner came equipped with hands-on activities for children during the event. These organizations included the Art Barn, BEST: Be Exceptional Support Together, Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, Community Help Network, Crown Point Community Library, Franciscan Health | Safe Kids, Help Me Grow Porter County, Humane Society of Hobart, Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children, Ivy Tech Community College of Lake County, Legacy Foundation, Meals on Wheels NWI, Mental Health America of NWI, My School Options, North Shore Health Centers, Northwest Indiana Community Action, On My Way Pre K, Opportunity Enterprises, Prevent Child Abuse Lake County, Rise NWI, St. Jude House, and Team IronWorkz.

"Lakeshore is thrilled to have hosted an event that brought so many people together to learn, connect, and support our community," Community Outreach Coordinator, Russel Brodhacker, said. "The success of 'Learn with Lakeshore' is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Region and the dedication of our local nonprofits."

One of the many highlights of the day was the adoption of three dogs from the Humane Society of Hobart, finding loving homes thanks to the event. Families and children enjoyed lively dance parties with beloved characters Bingo and Bluey, along with opportunities to take photos with Daniel Tiger, creating memorable experiences for all attendees.

Lakeshore Public Media extends heartfelt thanks to all attendees, volunteers, and participating organizations for making this event a remarkable success. For more information about Lakeshore Public Media, including information for the next Learn with Lakeshore, visit LakshorePublicMedia.org/Learn.