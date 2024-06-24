Former state senator Randy Head unanimously elected new Indiana Republican Party chair

Former state senator Randy Head is the new chair of the Indiana Republican Party.

The party’s state committee unanimously elected Head to the position Monday.

Head served 11 years in the state legislature, worked as a deputy prosecutor and currently works as a lobbyist.

He ascended to the position of party chair after current Chair Anne Hathaway announced last week she would step down. Hathaway became the first woman to lead the Indiana GOP last year but said recently she only ever intended to serve temporarily, until after this year’s primary election.

Head is a member of the committee that elected him chair and said the relationships he built there will help him “hit the ground running.”

Head was endorsed for the job by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun.

