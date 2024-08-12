Lakeshore Public Media set to kickoff ‘Gamenight,’ NWI high school gridiron coverage

Lakeshore Public Media’s local, prep sports coverage kicks off another season August 23, 2024 at 6 p.m. with “Gamenight.” Lakeshore Public Media’s “Gamenight” will cover northwest Indiana high school football across multiple mediums by airing live scores, player and team analysis, interviews and highlights.

"We are excited to kick off a new season of ‘Gamenight,’ bringing the best of Northwest Indiana high school football to our community. We're working behind the scenes to introduce new segments and expand coverage to ensure our viewers and listeners stay connected to the action on and off the field. ‘Gamenight’ continues to embody Lakeshore Public Media's mission of being the trusted local source with a commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information. We take pride in curating engaging content that unites our community; giving everyone a reason to cheer," said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.

Beginning August 23, Lakeshore Public Media’s prep football show, “Gamenight,” can be heard around Northwest Indiana from 6-10 p.m. every Friday night on 89.1FM. The audio will be livestreamed at LakeshorePublicMedia.org, with viewable coverage on the station’s social media channels: facebook.com/LakeshorePublicMedia1, youtube.com/LakeshorePublicMedia. An archive of previous shows is accessible via the Lakeshore PBS Video App or online at video.lakeshorepbs.org.

“For the past 15 seasons, Gamenight has highlighted student athletes and their successes on the field. As we kick-off our 16th season of coverage, our team is growing, as we continue to highlight those successes,” Tom Maloney, vice president of Lakeshore Public Media said. “I'm excited to see Gamenight like it's never been seen before, with live video streaming, while still getting those captivating story lines. High school football is back, and Lakeshore Public Media is the lead float in the homecoming parade!”

The host lineup for “Gamenight” features Ben Kolodzinski, Wayne Svetanoff, and Andrew Johnson. Volunteer correspondents will call into the show to offer live game reporting and on-the-field interviews from the gridirons of the Duneland, Northwest Crossroads, Greater Southshore, and Great Lakes athletic conferences.

The team is working to add a segment to “Gamenight” to memorialize veteran host Tommy Williams, who died on March 27, 2024. Last season, the show featured the “Chuck Demoss’ Player of the Week” segment to honor longtime correspondent Chuck Demoss, who died April 29, 2023. “Chuck Demoss’ Player of the Week” will continue this season. Demoss’ son, Casey Demoss, adds to the team of correspondents this year, continuing his father’s legacy.

Gamenight sponsorship opportunities plus additional ways to support the NWI prep sports programming are available. Interested parties are encouraged to email sponsorship@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Lakeshore Public Media’s format for NWI high school football coverage evolves to match recent media consumption trends. Lakeshore leadership set to transform the once audio-only radio show, “Lakeshore Public Radio Gamenight”, into a podcast format by adding visual components through the use of in-studio cameras. Along with its continued radio broadcast, the “Gamenight” format allows fans to digitally access and livestream the show on Lakeshore’s Free PBS Video App, Facebook, and YouTube for easier on-the-go or on-demand viewing.

Before NWI’s nonprofit media station snapped into its 2023 season, Lakeshore Public Media leadership called an audible, unifying their sports coverage under one show, “Gamenight.” Lakeshore’s NWI prep football coverage, “Gamenight,” was divided in past seasons between its televised program, “Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard,” and radio show, “Lakeshore Public Radio Gamenight.”

Through reorganizing resources and enhancing the format of “Gamenight”, Lakeshore Public Media will no longer air “Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard”, its half hour television broadcast. The production team of Lakeshore Public Media direct attention and efforts to in-house productions like “Friends and Neighbors,” “Eye on the Arts,” and their new, multimedia series, “Building Blocks,” set to premiere its first of six episodes in September 2024.