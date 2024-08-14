© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Crown Point welcomes home Olympian Casey Krueger

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 14, 2024 at 7:50 PM CDT
The City of Crown Point Facebook page

Olympic soccer gold medalist Casey Krueger got a warm welcome home to Crown Point Wednesday. Dozens of fans cheered, as Krueger entered the Crown Point square riding a fire truck with her family.

Krueger said the support from the community has been tremendous. "Thank you all for being here," Krueger said. "It means a lot to our family. We just love this community so much."

Krueger was honored with a proclamation designating Wednesday as Casey Krueger Day in Crown Point — citing her skill, dedication and success in the sport and her role in inspiring young athletes.

The City of Crown Point Facebook page
Tags
Local News city of Crown PointCasey KruegerCrown Point Square
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger