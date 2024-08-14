Crown Point welcomes home Olympian Casey Krueger

Olympic soccer gold medalist Casey Krueger got a warm welcome home to Crown Point Wednesday. Dozens of fans cheered, as Krueger entered the Crown Point square riding a fire truck with her family.

Krueger said the support from the community has been tremendous. "Thank you all for being here," Krueger said. "It means a lot to our family. We just love this community so much."

Krueger was honored with a proclamation designating Wednesday as Casey Krueger Day in Crown Point — citing her skill, dedication and success in the sport and her role in inspiring young athletes.