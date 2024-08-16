© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Indiana law requiring stricter age verification for adult websites now in effect

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:46 PM CDT
A screenshot of the adult website Pornhub. There is a message on the page explaining why it is blocking access to its site in Indiana.
Screenshot of Pornhub
Some adult websites, including Pornhub, blocked access to their sites to users in Indiana ahead of a judge's ruling in June that temporarily halted the age verification law from taking effect.

A new Indiana law that requires websites with adult content to have stricter age verification is now in effect — weeks after a federal judge previously put it on hold.

A federal appeals court decided to let the law take effect while a separate case is dealt with by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The law, SEA 17, said websites on which at least one-third of their images and videos are “material harmful to minors” must verify their users’ ages with a mobile driver’s license or government ID — which Indiana doesn’t provide — or through a third-party age verification service.

A federal judge halted the law from taking effect in June, ruling it likely violated the First Amendment.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

But a virtually identical law in Texas was recently upheld by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. That case is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

And the Seventh Circuit, which handles appeals out of Indiana, said it’s putting the lawsuit over Indiana’s law on hold until the Supreme Court decides the Texas case.

In the meantime, the appellate court also halted the Indiana judge’s ruling and allowed the law to take effect.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
