Lakeshore Public Media Welcomes Arriana Franco as New Development Coordinator

Lakeshore Public Media, a key voice in Northwest Indiana's broadcasting landscape, has announced the appointment of Arriana Franco as its new Development Coordinator. Franco, a Hammond native and seasoned professional in the nonprofit sector, joins the team with a strong background in marketing, donor engagement, project management, and strategic planning.

Franco earned her Bachelor of Science in Business from Purdue University Northwest and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in management, with an expected completion in Fall 2024. Her previous role at Purdue University’s Office of Student Life, coupled with her additional professional experience in donor and alumni relations provides her with a solid foundation in event planning, relationship-building, and creative problem-solving—all of which she will leverage in her new position at Lakeshore.

As Development Coordinator, Franco will oversee a range of sponsorship and sales initiatives, manage grant and foundation support, and contribute to the creation of innovative funding opportunities. Her role works to ensure the station’s continued success in delivering quality programming and services to the Northwest Indiana community.

Franco expressed enthusiasm about her new position, citing her passion for nonprofit work and her desire to positively impact Northwest Indiana. "I was particularly drawn to this role because it allows me to continue my commitment to serving the community through meaningful connections," Franco said. "Nonprofits like Lakeshore Public Media play a vital role in our area, and I’m excited to help connect other organizations’ efforts to our own."

Franco expressed her commitment to nonprofit work, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness about the essential services these organizations provide. “Many people don’t realize the significant impact nonprofits have in our communities, often relying on donations, grants, and state funding to operate,” Franco explained. “It’s vital that we communicate this to the public so they understand just how important these organizations are. I’m eager to amplify that message at Lakeshore Public Media.”

Franco also shared insights into her personal drive and work ethic. “I’ve always been a goal-oriented person,” she said. “For example, I completed my bachelor’s degree in three years instead of the usual four. Someone once doubted my ability to achieve this, and that only fueled my determination to prove them wrong. I take pride in mastering my craft and excelling in everything I do.”

Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development, Carl Kurek, emphasized the importance of her role in driving the organization’s mission forward. “Arriana’s energy, experience, and dedication to nonprofit work makes her an invaluable addition to our team,” Kurek said. “We’re confident she will thrive in this role and contribute significantly to our outreach and engagement efforts.”

Franco’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Lakeshore Public Media as it continues to expand its community initiatives and programming. Her efforts in development will work towards securing the support necessary to maintain the station’s growth and impact.

Community members can expect to see Franco actively involved in local events and initiatives as she steps into her new role. Her focus will be on fostering relationships with donors, businesses, and community partners to support Lakeshore Public Media’s mission of providing educational, cultural, and informational content to Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Those interested in supporting Lakeshore Public Media and their efforts are encouraged to connect with Franco by emailing sponsorship@lakeshorepublicmedia.org or calling the station at 219-756-5656.