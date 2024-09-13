© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Lawmakers revisit eliminating statute of limitations for rape, child molestation

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 13, 2024 at 11:48 AM CDT
Amber Davis testifies in the Indiana House. She is speaking into a microphone at a lectern. Davis is a White woman with light brown hair. She is wearing glasses and a teal sweater over a gray t-shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Amber Davis testified in the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law on Sept. 10, 2024 about her experience as a survivor of sexual assault.

Indiana lawmakers are again exploring whether to eliminate the statute of limitations for rape and child molestation.

A 2024 bill would’ve eliminated the time limit on prosecuting rape and most cases of child molestation. But it died in the House after committee chair Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) said she wanted to study the issue more.

That’s what lawmakers are doing now. And sexual assault survivors this week emphasized why the change is needed.

Amber Davis is one of those survivors, assaulted when she was a child by a family friend. She said she never told anyone because she was afraid of what might happen.

Davis now works in pediatrics and said she sees victims like her in her practice.

“I had no voice then,” Davis said. “But I will be their voice now.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Joel Wieneke with the Indiana Public Defender Council said it’s not so simple. He supports the existing balance that he said Indiana’s statute of limitations provides.

“The reality is, there will be some people who are accused of committing these offenses who did not,” Wieneke said. “And through the passage of time, fading of memories, it becomes even more and more hard for an individual to be able to defend themselves.”

A legislative study committee did not issue any recommendations on the issue.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith