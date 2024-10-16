Lakeshore Public Media to Provide Extensive Local, State, and National Election Coverage

Lakeshore Public Media will offer comprehensive coverage of state and local elections this year, starting with the 2024 Indiana Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday, October 24, at 6:00 PM CDT.

The debate, featuring Jennifer McCormick (Democrat), Donald Rainwater (Libertarian), and Mike Braun (Republican), will air live across Lakeshore Public Media platforms. The debate will broadcast on Lakeshore PBS, with live audio airing on Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast, 89.1 FM, and a livestream available at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Lakeshore Public Media also has a free mobile app available in Apple and Android app stores.

“Lakeshore Public Media works hard at keeping our communities informed about the key races that directly impact their lives,” Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, said. “That’s why we produce local debates with our partners at the League of Women Voters and bring you coverage of debates from outside our immediate region. This gubernatorial debate will offer voters valuable insight into each candidate’s vision for leading our state.”

On Tuesday, November 5, at 6:00 PM CDT, Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1 FM will offer election night coverage, featuring local, statewide, and national results. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Lakeshore Public Media continues to prioritize its civic duty, empowering voters through informative and balanced political coverage. The station encourages the community to tune in for more candidate interviews and election coverage in the weeks to come.

About Lakeshore Public Media: Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21, while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44.:Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.