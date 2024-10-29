IronWorkz Announce Summit to Empower Northwest Indiana Entrepreneurs

IronWorkz Corporation announces THE Summit: An Emerging of Ideas, themed "Cracking the Code on Entrepreneurship." This two-day event, scheduled for April 25-26, 2025, is supported by a $40,000 grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) through the Community Collaboration Fund.

THE Summit: An Emerging of Ideas opens on Friday, April 25, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and opening remarks at 8:30 a.m. The event will offer a day filled with keynotes, breakout sessions, 1:1 business coaching, and more, concluding with a Networking After Hours event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Attendees will have a casual setting to build professional connections. The event resumes on Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., continuing with sessions focused on entrepreneurial support and skill-building for all experience levels.

This inaugural summit aims to equip Northwest Indiana entrepreneurs with essential resources, knowledge, and networking opportunities. Built on principles of empathy, authenticity, inclusivity, and inspiration, THE Summit includes sessions for entrepreneurs at all stages. Partners are committed to strengthening the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem through a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Attendees will benefit from keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats led by industry experts, offering strategic insights and practical support.

“We understand the unique challenges and aspirations of entrepreneurs across Northwest Indiana,” said Faith Spencer, President and CEO of IronWorkz. “THE Summit is more than just an event; it is a catalyst for transformation. Our commitment is to equip entrepreneurs with the essential tools, resources, and connections that not only help them overcome obstacles but also empower them to build thriving businesses that contribute to the vibrancy and resilience of our communities.”

THE Summit also represents a shared commitment among its partners to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem across Northwest Indiana by focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The event will feature keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats led by industry experts, providing strategic insights and support.

Partners for the event include Indiana University Northwest School of Business & Economics, Lakeshore Public Media, Purdue Northwest’s Society of Innovators, and The E Marie Project, all dedicated to supporting regional entrepreneurship and growth.

“THE Summit is not only a learning opportunity but also a platform for entrepreneurs to take meaningful steps towards their success,” said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “It’s an exciting opportunity for the region’s business leaders and innovators to come together, learn, and take action.”

THE Summit invites both startup founders and established business owners, offering practical resources and opportunities for sustained impact within Gary and beyond, drawing on The Region’s history of resilience and innovation.

About Partnerships

Indiana University Northwest School of Business & Economics brings its expertise as a top-tier business school in the region, offering a robust curriculum that blends leadership, teamwork, and a solid foundation in business fundamentals. Their role as the Business Consulting Coordinator ensures that attendees receive high-quality guidance and practical business insights.

Lakeshore Public Media, the event’s Marketing Coordinator, plays a crucial role in promoting THE Summit and amplifying its message across the region. Known for its commitment to community engagement and inclusive storytelling, Lakeshore Public Media will help ensure that the summit reaches a broad and diverse audience, encouraging participation from all sectors of the community.

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest contributes to economic and community development as the champion of innovation and entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana. For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.

The E Marie Project, a multiservice human service organization based in LaPorte, IN, is responsible for coordinating vendors and volunteers. With a mission to empower girls and young women through life skills development and personal growth, the E Marie Project’s involvement highlights THE Summit’s commitment to inclusivity and community empowerment.

About the Community Collaboration Fund (CCF)

THE Summit: Cracking the Code on Entrepreneurship is one of the standout projects funded by the CCF, reflecting the state’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs at all stages and creating a more inclusive and dynamic business environment in Indiana.

The CCF provides matching grants to support new community collaborations, services, and programming that benefit Indiana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. After an initial pilot program, the IEDC received over 80 applications for its 2024 grants, ultimately selecting 32 projects that demonstrated the greatest potential to foster innovation, support non-traditional markets, and drive economic growth across the state.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s Community Collaboration Fund (CCF) was launched in October 2023 as part of the state’s efforts to bolster its already thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. With Indiana ranking No. 2 in the nation for starting a business, the CCF was designed to fill critical gaps in entrepreneurial support and provide resources for underrepresented founders and underserved markets.